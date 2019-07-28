DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 953,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 555,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 89,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). DHI Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.14 million. Research analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Golnar Sheikholeslami sold 39,200 shares of DHI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $154,448.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in DHI Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 212.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 190,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

