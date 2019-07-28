Deutsche Bank Raises Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 420

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTO. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Coty and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 393.71 ($5.14).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

RTO stock opened at GBX 411.60 ($5.38) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion and a PE ratio of -77.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 402.67. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 429.40 ($5.61).

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.