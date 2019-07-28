Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Trading Up 5.1%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.51, approximately 366,851 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,327,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DERM shares. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 391.86% and a negative net margin of 510.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Dermira Inc will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 48,273.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dermira in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermira in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dermira Company Profile

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

