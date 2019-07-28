Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Trading Up 5.1%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.51, approximately 366,851 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,327,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on DERM shares. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.97.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 48,273.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dermira in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Dermira by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dermira in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dermira Company Profile (NASDAQ:DERM)
Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.
Featured Story: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.