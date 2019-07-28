Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,914 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $33,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,433 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,039 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,432,000 after purchasing an additional 886,561 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16,471.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 294,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,266 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $6.00 target price on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie set a $132.00 target price on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $8.00 target price on YRC Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,569 ($20.50) to GBX 1,581 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.61.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.39. 1,950,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,492. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by ($0.05). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

