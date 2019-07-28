Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Updates Q2 2020 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) issued an update on its second quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $515-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $539.95 million.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $8.40-8.60 EPS.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $18.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. 1,789,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,498. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $180.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Macquarie set a $155.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.93.

In other news, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $321,573.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.