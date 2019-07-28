Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK traded down $18.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.52. 1,789,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,498. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.73.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea O’donnell sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $321,573.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock valued at $807,763 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.