Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Receives $149.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of DECK stock traded down $18.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.52. 1,789,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,498. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $101.69 and a 12-month high of $180.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.71 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $204,214.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,303.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $281,975.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,734.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $807,763. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 284.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 16.2% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

