Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the June 15th total of 1,341,800 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

NASDAQ:DWSN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.33. 36,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,701. Dawson Geophysical has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 million. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DWSN shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.