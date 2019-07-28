DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $583.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $573.75 or 0.06030906 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00047884 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001331 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001261 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

