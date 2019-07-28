Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DAI. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.63 ($64.68).

Daimler stock opened at €48.38 ($56.25) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 52 week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.32.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

