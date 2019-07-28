DADI (DADI) Hits Market Cap of $4.77 Million

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One DADI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin and Cobinhood. DADI has a market cap of $4.77 million and $48,957.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DADI has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00293092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.01568912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00119593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About DADI

DADI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,898,251 tokens. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en . DADI’s official message board is medium.com/@dadi

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Kucoin, Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DADI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

