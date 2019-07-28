Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CY opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cypress Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $23.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CY shares. Roth Capital cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.85 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.34.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $446,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $67,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,710 shares of company stock worth $1,333,052 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CY. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Cypress Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

