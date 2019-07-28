CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,492 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in CVS Health by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.