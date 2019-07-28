CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.66-1.69 for the period. CubeSmart also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.66-1.69 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBE. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.37.

CUBE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,108. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.19.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 5,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $176,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Foster sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $193,932.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,254.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,566 shares of company stock worth $1,869,808. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

