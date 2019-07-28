Cube (AUTO) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Cube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, HitBTC, BitForex and IDEX. Cube has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $781,772.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cube has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00291131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010472 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.88 or 0.01551154 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00119729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000595 BTC.

About Cube

Cube was first traded on November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official website is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex, IDEX, CPDAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

