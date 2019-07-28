CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.13.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.96. 5,805,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,389. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,311,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 146,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

