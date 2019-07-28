CryptoPing (PING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $275.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $139,295.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00292447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.01576134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00119833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00023713 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000598 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tidex, HitBTC and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.