CrypticCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.45 Million (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $60,552.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00722370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00201683 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00073897 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004051 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

