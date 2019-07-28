Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDA. HSBC set a $46.00 price objective on Aqua America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Croda International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,930.50 ($64.43).

LON:CRDA opened at GBX 4,674 ($61.07) on Friday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,036.06.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,668 ($61.00) per share, for a total transaction of £19,885.68 ($25,984.16). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 432 shares of company stock worth $2,018,100.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

