Croda International (LON:CRDA) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRDA. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price target on Boston Beer and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,930.50 ($64.43).

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,674 ($61.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.03. Croda International has a 12 month low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,036.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 39.50 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.85%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,143 ($67.20), for a total value of £102,860 ($134,404.81). Insiders acquired 432 shares of company stock worth $2,018,100 in the last quarter.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

