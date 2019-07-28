Critical Review: NIO (NYSE:NIO) versus Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NIO and Oshkosh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIO 3 2 6 0 2.27 Oshkosh 1 6 6 0 2.38

NIO currently has a consensus target price of $7.45, indicating a potential upside of 112.25%. Oshkosh has a consensus target price of $84.62, indicating a potential downside of 0.08%. Given NIO’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NIO is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NIO and Oshkosh’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIO $720.12 million 5.00 -$1.40 billion ($10.21) -0.34 Oshkosh $7.71 billion 0.77 $471.90 million $6.36 13.31

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.2% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NIO and Oshkosh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIO N/A N/A N/A Oshkosh 6.76% 21.98% 10.27%

Dividends

Oshkosh pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NIO does not pay a dividend. Oshkosh pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oshkosh has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Oshkosh beats NIO on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services to the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial fire apparatus; and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast and communication vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers, portable and stationary concrete batch plants for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles to waste service industry; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

