Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 58.40% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $706.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 2,518,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,861,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $535,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie raised shares of Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

