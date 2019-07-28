Credit Suisse Group Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $119.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.87.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $89.89 and a 12-month high of $125.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

