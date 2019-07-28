Credit Suisse Group Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $54.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.45.

KO opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $44.25 and a 12-month high of $54.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $488,058.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 30,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $1,519,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 339,726 shares of company stock valued at $16,996,023. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.3% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

