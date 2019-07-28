Credit Suisse Group Cuts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $320.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALGN. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.55.

ALGN stock opened at $198.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.97. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $177.93 and a 12-month high of $398.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $973,530.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,994,876.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Align Technology by 955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

