Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $257.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $257.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 24.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Credicorp by 29.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.59. 164,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $207.41 and a 1-year high of $252.49. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.75.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.01. Credicorp had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

