Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Short Interest Update

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,800 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 818,900 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

BREW stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 81,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $313.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1,616.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.99 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.58%.

BREW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 53,180.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

