Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,576 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2,122.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,182,000 after purchasing an additional 432,447 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 430,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 69.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 353,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,054,000 after purchasing an additional 144,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.00. 266,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $739.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.62%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 75,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.46, for a total transaction of $13,243,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock worth $191,482,548. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on RigNet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

