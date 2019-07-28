COVA (COVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.04 Million

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. COVA has a market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00293144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.01570755 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00119460 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023922 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000591 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,249,480,000 tokens. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

