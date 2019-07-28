Couchain Reaches Market Cap of $42,830.00 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 20% against the US dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $42,830.00 and $22,034.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.65 or 0.06026652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001286 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Couchain

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Couchain Token Trading

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

