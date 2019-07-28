Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Holdings Boosted by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 129,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 164,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 11.6% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 2,896,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,080,716. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.28.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

In other Coty news, Director Peter Harf purchased 309,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,032,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 150,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,747,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 156,808,896 shares of company stock worth $1,827,304,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

