Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Corteva (NASDAQ:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.43. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

In other Corteva news, Director Gregory R. Page bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

