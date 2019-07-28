Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,627,400 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the June 15th total of 1,521,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Tepner sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 57,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Core-Mark stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 167,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.