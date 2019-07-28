Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $619.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cooper Tire & Rubber alerts:

NYSE CTB opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

CTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.