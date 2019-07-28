Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 687,900 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 609,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

VLRS stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $10.14. 959,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,824. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup set a $12.00 price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the first quarter worth approximately $1,299,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 150,559 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 93.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 263,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 127,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 56,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 113,900 shares during the period.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

