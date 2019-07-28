Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.2% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 210.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 74.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.35.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $203.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $228.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,275 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $832,342.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 43,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,468,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,083 shares of company stock worth $12,675,054 in the last three months. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.