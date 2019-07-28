ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 348,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after buying an additional 177,213 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 131,799 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 94,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,951,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. 6,702,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,217,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price objective on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.