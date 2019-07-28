Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 33.2% in July

Computer Task Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 64,107 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $108,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth $98,000. 49.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.33. 204,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,707. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.31 million. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

