Comparing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Dassault Systemes (NASDAQ:DASTY)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Microsoft has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Microsoft and Dassault Systemes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft 31.18% 39.26% 13.82% Dassault Systemes 16.30% 16.69% 9.60%

Dividends

Microsoft pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Dassault Systemes pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Microsoft pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Systemes pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Microsoft has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Microsoft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Microsoft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systemes shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Microsoft shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Microsoft and Dassault Systemes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft 1 1 26 1 2.93 Dassault Systemes 0 3 1 0 2.25

Microsoft presently has a consensus target price of $151.19, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Dassault Systemes has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.38%. Given Microsoft’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microsoft is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microsoft and Dassault Systemes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft $125.84 billion 8.61 $39.24 billion $4.75 29.76 Dassault Systemes $4.11 billion 9.82 $672.46 million $3.28 47.16

Microsoft has higher revenue and earnings than Dassault Systemes. Microsoft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systemes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microsoft beats Dassault Systemes on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises. The company's Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform; and enterprise services, including premier support and Microsoft consulting services to assist customers in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provides training and certification to developers and IT professionals. Its More Personal Computing segment offers Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, and MSN display advertising; devices comprising Surface, PC accessories, and other intelligent devices; Xbox hardware and software and services; and Bing and Bing Ads search advertising. It markets its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers; and online and Microsoft retail stores. Microsoft Corporation has collaboration with E.ON, NIIT Technologies Ltd., and CUNA Mutual Group; strategic alliance with Nielsen Holdings plc and PAREXEL International Corp.; and a strategic collaboration with Mastercard Incorporated. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services; EXALEAD that provides information intelligence for the social industry and developer community; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; financial and business services; high-tech; life sciences; energy, process, and utilities; consumer goods and retail; natural resources; architecture, engineering, and construction; consumer packaged goods and retail, and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

