Comparing Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) & ON Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:ON)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 20.18% 32.14% 19.58% ON Semiconductor 10.22% 26.54% 11.30%

This table compares Advantest and ON Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.56 billion 2.88 $512.94 million $2.61 14.60 ON Semiconductor $5.88 billion 1.55 $627.40 million $1.96 11.24

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Advantest. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantest and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 1 1 1 0 2.00 ON Semiconductor 1 4 11 0 2.63

ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $24.96, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. Given ON Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Advantest.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ON Semiconductor does not pay a dividend. Advantest pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Advantest on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

