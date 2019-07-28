Commerzbank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Commerzbank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on 1COV. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.14 ($60.63).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €42.85 ($49.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.73. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a fifty-two week high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

