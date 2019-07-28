Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.63 on Friday. Comcast has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

