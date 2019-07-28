Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 457,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,204 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 3.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Catamount Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 16,999,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,433,142. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

