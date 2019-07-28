Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.46 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,520. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $72.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Columbia Property Trust’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.