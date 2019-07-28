Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.42-1.46 for the period.
Columbia Property Trust stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,520. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41.
Columbia Property Trust Company Profile
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
