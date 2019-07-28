Colony Bankcorp Inc (CBAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

CBAN stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $156.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $15.82 million during the quarter.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,846.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 721 shares of company stock valued at $12,135 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

