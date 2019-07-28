Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 3,730.37%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,587.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

