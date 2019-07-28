Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Position Lessened by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Colfax accounts for about 4.0% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Triad Investment Management owned approximately 0.12% of Colfax worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFX. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its holdings in Colfax by 2.3% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 42,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 9.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colfax by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.49. 654,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,044. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price objective on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.81.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $128,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at $808,094.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $309,040.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,679.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

