CoinPoker (CHP) Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One CoinPoker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $11,827.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00290601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.01549076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00119510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00023571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000585 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 354,786,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,414,462 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

