CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CMS Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $2.47-2.51 EPS.

CMS Energy stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,672. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.17. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.08.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 6,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $338,869.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,756.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $321,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,030.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,452. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 443.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

