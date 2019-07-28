Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Clorox posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Argus cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 20,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $3,215,086.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Clorox by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $166.33. 793,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,174. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. Clorox has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $167.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

